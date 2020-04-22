H-E-B stores will extend their hours starting April 27

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B announced on Tuesday that its stores across Texas will extend their hours to be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting April 27.

The grocery giant cites improved supply and product availability as factors for the change, after it previously scaled back hours in order to handle major demand due to COVID-19 pandemic preparation shopping.

The company says product limits will begin to be eased and certain departments, like the bakery and deli departments, will reopen.

H-E-B says most of its pharmacies’ hours will remain the same, however, and be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., in addition to normal weekend hours.

In a release, H-E-B said:

“Even with our extended hours, our stores remain diligent in following H-E-B’s strict hygiene and sanitation measures as well as proper social distancing protocols. We have dedicated teams of Partners and COVID Action Managers who are trained to ensure sanitation and social distancing procedures are properly followed. All Partners in customer-facing roles are required to wear masks. This includes Partners in all parts of our business that are in close contact as well as vendors.”