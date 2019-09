AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — H-E-B LP may build another store in rapidly growing Southeast Austin.

The San Antonio-based grocery giant has filed a site plan application with the city of Austin Development Services Department for a proposed store at 7015 E. William Cannon Drive near McKinney Falls Parkway.

No details about the proposed store were included in the application. The actual site plan hasn’t been filed with the city yet.

