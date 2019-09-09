H-E-B bringing multi-level store, BBQ to Lake Austin location

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — H-E-B LP has published additional details about the store it plans to build to replace a longtime Randalls off Lake Austin Boulevard west of downtown.

The grocery chain on Sept. 3 posted an update about the location at 715 S. Exposition Blvd., including its plans for a drive-thru pharmacy, a coffee shop and one of its True Texas BBQ restaurants.

Construction on the two-story store, which will be more than 110,000 square feet, is expected to begin in October, H-E-B said. There will be underground parking.

To read the full article, visit Austin Business Journal.