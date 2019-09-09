H-E-B bringing multi-level store, BBQ to Lake Austin location

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Lake Flato Architects, Courtesy of HEB)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — H-E-B LP has published additional details about the store it plans to build to replace a longtime Randalls off Lake Austin Boulevard west of downtown.

The grocery chain on Sept. 3 posted an update about the location at 715 S. Exposition Blvd., including its plans for a drive-thru pharmacy, a coffee shop and one of its True Texas BBQ restaurants.

Construction on the two-story store, which will be more than 110,000 square feet, is expected to begin in October, H-E-B said. There will be underground parking.

To read the full article, visit Austin Business Journal.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss