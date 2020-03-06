Grove developer plans another big mixed-use project

Homes, apartments and stores are planned on a slice of land called the Bailey tract in Buda and Austin’s extraterritorial jurisdictions. (Rendering courtesy of Milestone via ABJ)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The developer behind the Grove at Shoal Creek wants to bring a new residential and commercial project to Buda just south of Austin.

Austin-based Milestone Community Builders wants to develop a slice of land known as the Bailey Tract, which is northeast of FM 967 and to the east of the Coves of Cimarron subdivision. It lays in Buda’s extraterritorial jurisdiction and stretches north into Travis County and the city of Austin’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.

More than 1,000 homes plus offices, shops and apartments could rise on the land, developers estimate.

You can read the rest of the story on the Austin Business Journal’s website.