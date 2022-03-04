Grocery giant Kroger expands to Austin metro with delivery service

by: Kathryn Hardison

Posted:

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A massive grocery retailer is jumping into the Austin market soon with grocery delivery services.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced March 4 it will launch its e-commerce delivery service later this year in the Austin metro, which is expected to create up to 161 jobs.

Kroger’s arrival brings new competition to the market for H-E-B LP, which has mostly dominated the grocery delivery space since it bought Favor in 2018 to help it flesh out delivery service.

