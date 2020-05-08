Gov. Abbott’s Phase 1 re-opening of Texas business continues, salons operate under new procedures

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Friday’s next steps of the ‘Stay Home-Work Safe’ order includes Texas hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and tanning salons.

Businesses that have chosen to open up are doing so at 25% capacity, and they look different now.

Tuan Diep is a manager at La Bella Nail & Spa in Steiner Ranch. For over a month now, he’s been trying to convince his son to let him do his nails. That hasn’t gone over well, but when Governor Greg Abbott announced salons could open up, other opportunities came quickly.

“Sunday is done. Sunday is booked up,” said Diep.

Diep says on a normal say, especially on the weekends, he has up to 15 nail technicians working. That’s being kept at a minimum for now, with a 3:3 person ratio.

“That comes out to one person per hour, per employee with one service being offered,” said Diep.

La Bella Nail & Spa is also protected by new physical barriers: face shields. The shields are a new standard operating procedure for many. Honey B Nail Spa in Bee Cave is also using the shields, and only taking in customers by appointment.

Both of the salon managers said, however, that the 25% capacity isn’t ideal for rebuilding business.

“We’re taking it day by day, at least we have work,” said Diep.