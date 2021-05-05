Getting married in 2021? You’re not alone — get ready for wedding bonanza

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wedding season is back, and the bells won’t stop ringing.

The surge in nuptials now comes after a dismal season for the industry, as weddings are chief among the countless events canceled over the past year. But with COVID-19 cases falling nationwide and millions vaccinated — it appears vows are now on many people’s minds.

Wedding planner Krystal Wingfield is struggling to keep up.

“It has been a shock to the system honestly. It’s been very, very busy,” said Wingfield. “I am moving into my busiest season starting now, May, but completely booked for the rest of the year.”

A recent study from industry website “The Knot” shows 43% of couples had a ceremony and reception as planned last year. Meanwhile, 15% of couples planning to get hitched in 2020 postponed the entire wedding, and 95% of them rescheduled for 2021.

Wingfield said this backlog of events is causing venues to fill faster, and support staff like caterers and bands too book out further on the calendar and more quickly.

“All of the Saturdays are gone for the next two years,” she said. “Now eight months out looks a lot different because the resources are smaller.”

University of Texas Austin administrator Rachelle Bumgardner is among the brides-to-be who rescheduled for this year. She’d been planning her dream wedding for months. The guest list was set, so was the venue — then the pandemic hit.

University of Texas Austin administrator Rachelle Bumgardner is among the brides-to-be who rescheduled for 2021 (Courtesy of Rachelle Bumgardner)

“Once we started talking to people and realizing that we just weren’t sure how many people were going to actually show up, and how many people were comfortable, we made that decision to postpone,” she said.

Ultimately, Bumgardner says she’s glad she rescheduled. The big day is just days away.

“We’re going to be so much more grateful that we’re in a room with our people and just celebrating something really positive after the year that we’ve all been through,” she said.