Georgetown business discovers vault door while expanding its offices

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — One company in Georgetown made a discovery while expanding its office.

The Capital Title of Texas Office is expanding to places next door. When construction workers started taking down the wall, they found an old vault door.

An employee for Capital Title told us the history of the building.

“Built in 1870, and it was a hotel at first, and then it was a bank, and so I’m assuming this is a bank door, and this was the vault for that,” Capital Title Escrow Officer Mindee Hernandez said. “And it was again, it was another hotel, and then in the 90s there was an ice cream shop here, and then the last 20 or so years it’s been title company.”

Hernandez says the company will keep the vault door and continue expanding around it.