Flix Brewhouse closes Round Rock theater indefinitely due to pandemic

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Nearly three months after re-opening its Round Rock location, Flix Brewhouse is closing its doors once again as COVID-19 cases continue surging in the Lone Star State.

In an announcement Tuesday, the theater chain explained that due to the ongoing pandemic, it became “abundantly clear” that it was not economically feasible to operate at the moment.

Flix also pointed to government regulations on businesses and lack of movie releases and contributing factors to the closure of the location, which arrived in Round Rock in 2011.

Via Twitter, the company signed off for now, saying:

“… We have decided to close our theaters effective immediately until the national public health emergency is substantially abated. We hope to see y’all soon.”

The announcement comes after several days of record-breaking numbers in Texas, including a record high of 10,826 new cases reported on Tuesday — the previous record was 10,791 on July 15. In Williamson County, where Flix Brewhouse is located, there are currently 367 estimated active cases.

The wrong kind of ‘hit’

Nationally, COVID-19 has been a disastrous “hit” to the box office.

Nationally, it’s estimated that theater box office revenue will drop 65.5%, an estimated $15.5 billion. In October, Cineworld announced closures of all 563 of its U.S. Regal Cinemas. Other chains have taken blows over the earning period ending Sept. 30: AMC, the largest chain in the world, saw a nearly 91% drop, while Cinemark, the third largest, saw a 96% drop.

Safety protocols and cautious customers have both played a role in revenue damage, as have the loss of several blockbuster movies expected to turn big profits. Films like the newest James Bond installment, “No Time to Die,” in addition to Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman 1984,” — among others — cleared show schedules and, in turn, potential profits.

As pandemic havoc plays on, other big budget movies are migrating to streaming platforms, rather than theatrical releases. Disney’s “Mulan” debuted on Disney+ in September and the latest Pixar release, “Soul,” will be streaming Christmas gift for customers. Meanwhile, “Wonder Woman 1984,” may hit HBO Max before the end of the year.