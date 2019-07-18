First look: Now owned by Robert Rodriguez, old Jovita’s restaurant to become apartments

Business

by: Austin Business Journal, Erin Edgemon

Posted: / Updated:

(Arnold Wells/Staff)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A multifamily development is headed for the site of the old Jovita’s restaurant in South Austin a few years after it was acquired by high-profile Austin filmmaker Robert Rodriguez.

Chameleon Cos. is developing the four-story apartment building at 1613 and 1615 S. First St. to have 41 to 44 units. It’s in a popular but still up-and-coming area. The project is next door to Fresa’s Chicken Al Carbon — another business Rodriguez helped get off the ground — and near other eateries such as Polvo’s Mexican Restaurant as well as a handful of food trucks.

“It’s getting harder and harder to find sites for multifamily development,” Chameleon Cos. CEO Stuart Thomajan said. “I like this site because it backs up to [Bouldin Creek]. It’s surrounded by other restaurants and shops.”

To read the full article, visit Austin Business Journal.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss