First look: Now owned by Robert Rodriguez, old Jovita’s restaurant to become apartments

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A multifamily development is headed for the site of the old Jovita’s restaurant in South Austin a few years after it was acquired by high-profile Austin filmmaker Robert Rodriguez.

Chameleon Cos. is developing the four-story apartment building at 1613 and 1615 S. First St. to have 41 to 44 units. It’s in a popular but still up-and-coming area. The project is next door to Fresa’s Chicken Al Carbon — another business Rodriguez helped get off the ground — and near other eateries such as Polvo’s Mexican Restaurant as well as a handful of food trucks.

“It’s getting harder and harder to find sites for multifamily development,” Chameleon Cos. CEO Stuart Thomajan said. “I like this site because it backs up to [Bouldin Creek]. It’s surrounded by other restaurants and shops.”

