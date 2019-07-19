First look: Another big office, restaurant project coming to East Austin

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Another significant mixed-use development is coming to East Austin.

Dubbed Centro, the project from Austin-based Riverside Resources at 1401 E. Sixth St. will have 289,557 square feet of office space and 26,303 square feet for a sit-down restaurant, according to a site plan application filed July 3 with the city of Austin Development Services Department. The project is called Onion Street West in city filings.

The Gensler-designed buildings will occupy an entire city block from East Fifth to East Sixth streets between Navasota and Onion streets.

To read the full article, visit Austin Business Journal.