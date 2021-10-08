First building set to rise on spec at massive Taylor rail park

The 350,000-square-foot TaylorPort Rail Park 01 will be built on spec at RCR Taylor Logistics Park. (NAI Partners/Austin Business Journal)

TAYLOR (Austin Business Journal) — A 350,000-square-foot, rail-served distribution building is set to be developed at RCR Taylor Logistics Park north of Austin.

Dirt is expected to move in January on TaylorPort Rail Park 01, which is still in its design phase, and the facility could be delivered by September 2022. The speculative building — meaning no tenant has been signed — is being developed by Houston-based Partners Real Estate Company.

A general contractor has not yet been selected.

NAI Partners, a brokerage and real estate services firm within Partners Real Estate, will serve as the leasing agent for TaylorPort Rail Park 01.

