Fast food chain Bojangles plots Austin expansion

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Bojangles Inc., the North Carolina-based fried chicken fast food chain, could make its way to the Austin market in the coming years.

Bojangles announced in early January plans to open about 50 locations across Texas, five of which would be in Austin, with others in Dallas Fort-Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

The company said it will target locations on the north side of the Austin metro, including suburbs such as Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Pflugerville and Georgetown.

