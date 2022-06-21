BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — First, it was Tesla Inc. Then it was The Boring Company. And Neuralink continues to hire in the area.

Now, it appears that another of Elon Musk’s businesses is establishing a presence in Central Texas.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, has taken control of dozens of acres in Bastrop County, east of Austin and Tesla’s billion-dollar gigafactory in Travis County. And the California-based company has posted job openings for the Austin area and filed public documents indicating it plans to build an industrial facility.

Over the past couple of months, Bastrop County property records show Gapped Bass LLC — an entity tied to Pflugerville-based Boring Co. — purchased at least 170 acres in the region, near 73 acres it already owned along FM 1209.

