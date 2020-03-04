El Arroyo owner has big plans after wrapping up lawsuit

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A trademark lawsuit that had embroiled Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo for more than a year recently ended when all parties finally lost their appetite for litigation.

That clears the way for new product lines and branding opportunities for the popular restaurant — and the creator of the Don’t Mess With Texas slogan is along for the ride to make the most of it.

The Susan Ogden and Robert L. and Mary D. Ogden Limited Partnership settled with El Arroyo owner Cozumel Inc. in November 2019 as the parties “reached an agreement in principle that resolves all matters in controversy between them,” according to court filings.

