El Arroyo looks to hire service industry workers displaced during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic and widespread layoffs, famous Austin eatery El Arroyo is stepping up to do what it can to support those in need.

According to a tweet from El Arroyo, the restaurant is looking for new delivery drivers.

The tweet specifically called for only people working in the service industry who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone looking to apply needs to bring their driver license, proof of car insurance and vehicle to El Arroyo and ask for Howard.