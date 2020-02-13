Easy Tiger is opening new south Austin location

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Easy Tiger is growing again.

The well-regarded bakery and beer garden is planning to open a new location — this one in South Austin. But it doesn’t plan to stop there.

Matt Stitt, formerly of Invisible Tattoo Removers and Travelzoo Inc., was hired as CEO last month with the task of scaling the business. His first 18 months on the job will be devoted to opening the brand’s third large-scale location by the end of 2020 on South Lamar Boulevard, expanding the use of technology and getting more Easy Tiger products in stores.

