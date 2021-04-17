‘Don’t Poison Oak Hill’: Neighbors rally against concrete plant at ACC Pinnacle campus

AUSTIN (KXAN/Texas Tribune) — Several southwest Austin neighbors met on Saturday morning to protest the construction of a concrete plant at the current location of the Austin Community College Pinnacle Campus.

Residents of the Oak Hill neighborhood rallied peacefully at the campus, where representatives from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) attended to discuss plans for the plant — which is meant to service the construction of a Highway 290 expansion.

“It is outrageous to locate an industrial facility within a predominantly residential area,” said Cynthia Wilcox, president of the Oak Hill Association of Neighborhoods. “We want the Pinnacle college back open for classes, but instead Colorado River Contractors’ site selection process remains shrouded in secrecy, misleading the ACC Trustees about the hazards this plant would pose for neighbors.”

The group cites Oak Hill resident and civil engineer Bruce Melton, who warned that the plant’s proximity could present health risks from pollution, in addition to negative traffic consequences.

Protesters were equipped with various signs, including ones reading, “Don’t Poison Oak Hill with Concrete Toxins,” and “Pinnacle Campus is NO place for a Concrete Plant.”

While the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issues permits to regulate concrete and aggregate companies’ emissions of harmful particulate matter, cities regulate other aspects — including where the plant is allowed to locate, how much noise it can make and the damage allowed from heavy trucks operating on roads.

That’s why residents in areas like Oak Hill, which is outside city limits, say they fall into a blind spot.

There’s little local authority to restrict the placement of the businesses in Texas, and areas without zoning regulations have seen concrete batch plants pop up near homes, schools and churches. State law requires a 440-yard buffer from those sensitive areas.

