LEANDER, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — One of the most alluring projects planned in the region remains in question as deadlines to develop it are fast approaching and little progress has been seen.

In October 2020, Leander officials announced a public-private partnership to build the billion-dollar Leander Springs project that would be anchored by a 4-acre lagoon, up to 1,600 multifamily units, a hotel and more than 1 million square feet of commercial space. Developers have secured incentives and final zoning approval for the project about a 35-minute drive from downtown Austin, but the 78-acre plot of land remains undeveloped.

Now, the clock is ticking for Leander Springs LLC, which is controlled by Austin-based iLand Development Group, to bring the lagoon to life, based on contractual obligations.

Read the full story at Austin Business Journal.