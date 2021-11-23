Developers prepare for Samsung plant’s arrival in Williamson County

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — While the land in Taylor, Texas, is staked for something new, home developers are in the process of turning the dirt already.

On Tuesday evening, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed a $17 billion Samsung Electronics Co. chipmaking plant will be coming to Taylor in Williamson County.

There are already two home builds in progress near the area where Samsung is slated to land.

“I saw the opportunity in Taylor. Just as a town, I thought it was an interesting place to be. It seemed only natural that it would reemerge,” said Aaron Levy, developer of Castlewood, a multi-use development expected to go near the Samsung property.

Castlewood will have 239 residential lots, and is also slated for nine acres of commercial use and 140 apartment units.



Townbridge rendering Castlewood Park (Courtesy of Aaron Levy)

The Taylor Planning and Zoning Commission approved Aug. 10 a final plat for the residential lots in Castlewood. These lots will be on a 41-acre plot across from Taylor High School. This approval means the builder, Florida-based Dream Finders Homes, will soon be able to start construction.

In addition, commissioners approved a preliminary plat for a second phase of the neighborhood, called Castlewood South, on 70 acres off FM 973 near Wesley Miller Drive. The site will eventually house up to 316 single-family homes, as well as park space and trails.

Levy says he laid eyes on this area of Taylor before Samsung did.

“I was just fortunate that that’s what’s going on there,” said Levy. “There have been other projects already in the works. There is the RCR Railyard which is an industrial development too.”



RCR Taylor Logistics Park KXAN/ Kaitlyn Karmout

The RCR Railyard is an industrial business park with railroad service to it. Hydie Mcalister and her team of developers launched the first phase of the 755 acre rail park in February.

“We were very fortunate. We got a little bit ahead of the curb, we’ve been there since 2018,” said Mcalister. “It’s great to see it all coming. It’s right on the edge of it really being a hub for Austin businesses. We’re going to see a change, the next 24 months are going to be really exciting.”

Hydie says the industries that could come to do business at the hub will likely bring in hundreds more jobs to the City of Taylor and require even more housing units.