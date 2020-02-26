Developer plans bigger future for Kyle Town Center on I-35

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A burgeoning development along Kyle’s interstate frontage is slated to grow even larger.
Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group wants to build shops, apartments and office buildings as part of the Kyle Town Center project, a 65-acre mixed-use development in northern Kyle.
Kyle Town Center is already home to a Home Depot and an EVO Entertainment — but Endeavor plans more retail space on vacant land between those two anchor tenants.
