Developer plans bigger future for Kyle Town Center on I-35

Kyle Town Center is a mixed-use commercial development by Endeavor Real Estate Group in the Hays Co. suburb. Hundreds more apartments and more retail space are planned (Courtesy of Endeavor, Nelson Partners)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A burgeoning development along Kyle’s interstate frontage is slated to grow even larger.

Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group wants to build shops, apartments and office buildings as part of the Kyle Town Center project, a 65-acre mixed-use development in northern Kyle.

Kyle Town Center is already home to a Home Depot and an EVO Entertainment — but Endeavor plans more retail space on vacant land between those two anchor tenants.

