Dell pushes back opening its U.S. offices due to coronavirus surge

ROUND ROCK, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — Dell Technologies Inc. has postponed its initial plan to reopen its offices in September, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke announced Aug. 3.

The Round Rock-headquartered global computer technology products and services company on June 30 had announced it would reopen its U.S. offices on Sept. 7.

“Sadly, due to the recent surge in the Covid-19 Delta variant, several locations previously showing green on our COVID-19 Risk Reference are now red,” Clarke wrote in a memo to Dell employees. “We expect this trend to continue for the next several months.”

Dell (NYSE: DELL) uses a color index to show the coronavirus risk level at each of its locations.

