Daryl Kunik’s vision for big East Austin creative hub will bring hundreds of apartments, commercial space

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Central Austin Management Group is moving forward with plans to build hundreds of apartments and a significant chunk of commercial space on the east side.

The development group, run by Daryl Kunik, will transform 21 acres off U.S. Highway 183 into a community-oriented, mixed-use project designed to offer affordable access to both commercial and residential space. Kunik’s group has developed similar but smaller projects in the area, such as the Springdale General office park and Canopy.

The details are still in flux, but the unnamed development could offer up to 535,000 square feet of commercial space — about as much space as downtown’s Frost Bank Tower. The site allows for office, retail, restaurant, brewery and clean industrial uses, and 10,000 square feet will be offered at 60% of market rent to businesses in the creative sector or other vulnerable business communities.

