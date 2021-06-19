Cryptocurrency payments coming to some Texas H-E-B stores

Business

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dogecoin, the meme-originated favorite of Elon Musk, will soon be options for payment at some H-E-B grocery stores in Texas.

The Houston Chronicle reports currency provider Coin Cloud will soon begin placing kiosks in several stores where customers will both be able to make purchases using the digital currency, but will also be able to purchase more coins.

An H-E-B representative told Houston Chronicle the pilot program will start in 29 Houston-area stores. The machines will also be Coin Cloud’s 2,00th machine.

Worldwide, more and more businesses are starting to embrace cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which is the most popular. Currently, 1 Bitcoin equals about $36,120.20 in U.S. dollars. Second most popular is Ethereum: 1 Ether currently equals $2,225.98 U.S. dollars.

Despite their surging popularity, many investors and experts still lack faith in them as long-term investments, citing volatility and uncertainty around value retention.

