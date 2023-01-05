AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Austin continues to play a key role in the development of autonomous vehicles.

Cruise LLC has expanded its “robotaxi” service to a limited list of riders in Austin and Phoenix, Arizona. The service, which now has a presence in Central Texas, Arizona and San Francisco, is expected to expand to the public later in 2023.

Backed by General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM), Honda (NYSE: HMC), Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), T. Rowe Price (Nasdaq: TROW) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT), the company shared on its website that it has raised $10 billion in funding to develop and roll out its services. GM holds the majority ownership stake in the company.

