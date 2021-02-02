Could Texans soon be able to buy distilled liquor on Sundays?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Could your Sunday Funday get a little more fun?

A new bill introduced the Texas State House would make a long-standing ban on certain alcohol purchases on Sundays a thing of the past.

House Bill 937, introduced by State Rep. Richard Raymond, would end the prohibition-era ban on distilled liquor sales on Sundays — and would extend hours of sales at package stores. Extended sales hours would be 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 10 p.m. Sundays.

“The overwhelming majority of states, including all those surrounding Texas, give adult consumers the option to purchase their favorite distilled spirits any day of the week they choose,” said Kristi Brown, of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. “… We applaud Rep. Raymond for introducing this bill which will provide increased convenience to consumers and additional revenue to the state.”

The council estimates that Sunday sales of spirits would generate between $7.7 and $15.6 million in new tax revenues for the state.