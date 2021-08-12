Could Amazon become Austin’s largest private employer soon? At the current rate, yes

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal/KXAN) — Amazon continues to grow in Austin and is quickly becoming one of the area’s top employers with another delivery station set to open in 2022.

The company leased 315,000 square feet off Decker Lane, north of Lake Walter E. Long, and more than 200 jobs are expected at the retail giant’s new facility. The new station in northeast Austin is roughly as big as three typical H-E-B stores.

This is just one of the many projects the e-commerce company has underway in Central Texas, and it brings Amazon’s local investment to over $5.5 billion since it first arrived in the area in 2015. Without taking into account the 1,000 jobs planned at its forthcoming Pflugerville fulfillment center, Amazon currently has more than 11,000 direct employees in the Austin area, an Amazon spokesperson said. That makes Amazon one of the top private-sector employers in the region, behind local giants such as H-E-B and Dell Technologies, according to Austin Business Journal list research.

The spokesperson said the company estimates it has helped create 27,000 jobs in the area indirectly through construction, transportation, retail, health care, food services and more.

