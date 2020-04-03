Corona beer suspends production due to COVID-19 pandemic

MEXICO (KXAN) — Corona beer is suspending production in Mexico due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CNN reports.
The announcement from Grupo Modelo, the company behind the production of Corona, comes in response to the Mexican government’s decision to shutter all non-essential businesses.
Mexico officials announced earlier the suspension of non-essential functions in the private and public sectors until April 30. According to a report from Johns Hopkins, the country has 1,500 cases and 50 deaths.
Grupo Modelo said in a statement its has a plan in place to “guarantee the supply of beer” if the country deems breweries essential.