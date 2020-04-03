Corona beer suspends production due to COVID-19 pandemic

Picture of bottles of Mexican beer Corona, taken in Mexico City on June 4, 2019. – Donald Trump faced fierce opposition Tuesday from his own Republican camp to his threat of tariffs to force Mexico to stem illegal immigration, with top allies warning Congress may not back the US president in his latest trade standoff. Trump has vowed that five-percent tariffs on all imports from its southern neighbor would begin June 10, reaching 25 percent unless Mexico dramatically reduces the flow of undocumented migrants, mainly from Central America, to the US border. (Photo by Rodrigo ARANGUA / AFP) (Photo credit should read RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP via Getty Images)

MEXICO (KXAN) — Corona beer is suspending production in Mexico due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CNN reports.

The announcement from Grupo Modelo, the company behind the production of Corona, comes in response to the Mexican government’s decision to shutter all non-essential businesses.

Mexico officials announced earlier the suspension of non-essential functions in the private and public sectors until April 30. According to a report from Johns Hopkins, the country has 1,500 cases and 50 deaths.

Grupo Modelo said in a statement its has a plan in place to “guarantee the supply of beer” if the country deems breweries essential.