Construction on Domain-like development in Leander enters first phase

Austin-based contractor DeNucci Constructors LLC has been tapped as general contractor for big Northline development in Leander (Northline Leander Development Company, Tynberg LLC)

LEANDER (Austin Business Journal) — An Austin-based general contractor will lead the initial stage of construction on Leander’s next big project.

Leander City Council voted Feb. 20 to award a $13.4 million contract to DeNucci Constructors LLC for the first phase of the Northline mixed-use development.

Plans for Northline include 700,000 square feet of office space, 300,000 square feet of retail, 150,000 square feet of hotel space, 2,000 apartments, 300 townhomes and community features like a town square and parks. Full buildout is expected by 2031, according to the project’s timeline.

