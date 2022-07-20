ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Another tech business is expanding into Central Texas. Sabey Data Centers broke ground on a new 40-acre data center Wednesday in Round Rock.

The new two-building campus is being built on Louis Henna Boulevard between A.W. Grimes Boulevard and Double Creek Drive.

“Data centers are essentially the infrastructure of the internet, where all the servers live that provide all the services for the banking and the hospital and all the services that everybody uses,” John Sabey, the CEO of Sabey Corporation, said.

According to a press release, the facility “will accommodate requirements of all sizes, including hyperscale deployments. When complete, the campus will offer 430,000 square feet of reliable colocation supported by high-density cooling, low cost of power, eight layers of security and carrier-neutral options.”

Photo: Sabey Data Centers

Photo: Sabey Data Centers

Wednesday’s groundbreaking celebration included Round Rock officials and representatives from the Round Rock Chamber along with Sabey representatives.

The facility is expected to be ready for operation by the middle of 2023, the release said.