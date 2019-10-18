Construction begins on the next tallest tower at The Domain

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Construction has started on the next tallest tower at The Domain.

When completed in fall 2021, Domain Tower 2 from developer Stonelake Capital Partners will be 24 stories and have 330,000 square feet of office space, according to the developer. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citizens Bank and Frost Bank provided construction financing.

Domain Tower 2 on Alterra Parkway will be the fourth building from Stonelake at the south end of The Domain, the massive mixed-use development that’s known as Austin’s second downtown.

