Classic 24/7 east Austin diner has new name, owner

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The co-founders of downtown comedy club Esther’s Follies have bought another restaurant.

Shannon Sedwick and Michael Shelton in July purchased what was formerly known as the Star Seeds Cafe in the shadow of the I-35 upper deck at 31st Street and changed its name to Stars Cafe, the Austin Chronicle reported Sept. 5.

Known for its diner fare, the 24-hour eatery at the 3101 N. I-35 frontage road has been serving up omelettes, migas and pie since the 1980s.

