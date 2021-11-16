Lockhart proposes downtown revitalization project that could cost up to $8M

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — For the first time in decades, the City of Lockhart has a new plan to upgrade its downtown area.

Staff kicked off a series of open houses on Monday, and they’re still looking for community feedback.



Taylor and Austin Burge opened Chaparral Coffee on Lockhart Square downtown about five years ago when they moved from Austin.

“Our little coffee shop… we live within walking distance from the square, so we feel like we live this quintessential small-town life,” Taylor said.

The two are in the process of opening another business, Good Things grocery store.



They love the idea of more people being able to walk to their shops, which is a big piece of the City of Lockhart’s revitalization plan. That would include extending curbs, widening sidewalks and improving cross-walks.



“More bike friendly, more foot-traffic friendly,” Austin said.

The Burges feel the changes will make the downtown area better for families.

“It is a dangerous square,” Taylor said. “No one knows if they’re supposed to yield or keep going.”

The City of Lockhart wants to address that with new intersection designs.

City of Lockhart new intersection designs

Also, staff is looking to change some streets to one-way to help with the increasing traffic flow, as well as create more centralized parking, including parallel and angled spots.

Lockhart proposed downtown revitalization project

“The city has made some changes as needed, but not as big of a project as this one,” City of Lockhart Public Information Officer Victoria Maranan said.



The revitalization plan also includes upgrades to a more than 50-year-old drainage and sewage system.



“We want to be able to keep up and make sure that everyone is accommodated,” Maranan said.



The Burges, raising their family there, are excited to see downtown become even better for their entire community.



“We’re really excited about all the options,” Taylor said.

This project, which has to be approved by Lockhart City Council, is expected to cost up to $8 million. It won’t affect the tax rate.

There’s a questionnaire City of Lockhart staff is asking residents to fill out to give feedback on their proposal.

You can view their full presentation here.

The next open house to discuss the proposal will be in January 2022.