Citing slower hiring, Merck to exit city, state incentive deals for Austin IT hub

Business

by: Austin Business Journal

Posted: / Updated:
Austin City Hall_218003

Austin City Hall

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Austin’s only economic development incentive deal in the last five years is no more.

Merck & Co. Inc. in the past two weeks moved to exit its Chapter 380 agreement with Austin city government and terminate its agreement for a Texas Enterprise Fund grant, according to city, state and company representatives.

Merck (NYSE: MRK) confirmed July 2 it was exiting the incentives deals, which were struck in 2017 to help the pharmaceutical company open an information technology hub in the Texas capital. The company is leaving close to $7 million on the table by voluntarily exiting the agreements — representing a rollback of expectations for what was once lauded as a major success story for the health care sector in Austin.

To read the full article, visit Austin Business Journal.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss