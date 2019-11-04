Bumble offering grants to women entrepreneurs

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Female-first social networking company Bumble has partnered with an Austin nonprofit to provide financing for women entrepreneurs.

Bumble, which operates legally as Bumble Trading Inc., has announced it will match up to $20,000 in grants through Nov. 6 to The 750 Fund: Somos Poderosas, organized by Just Community LLC. The goal of the fund is to raise $75,000 to provide 100 women with a $750 loan. The fund is intended to be self-sustaining. To donate, go here.

Bumble, headquartered in the Texas capital, is best known for its dating app where women make the first move, but it has also expanded in recent years into professional networking and platonic matchmaking. Bumble, which employs roughly 100 people in Austin, is led by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, while Steve Wanta co-founded and is CEO of Just.

