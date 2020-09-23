Buffalo Billiards closing for good after more than two decades in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another downtown Austin business is closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buffalo Billiards, a pool hall and bar located on East 6th Street, made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday.

“After 21 years on historic Sixth Street, Buffalo Billiards has made the difficult decision to close for good. We appreciate the support that we have always received from the Austin community,” the business wrote.

The business said it would cherish the memories of South By Southwest and thousands of private events hosted there over the years.

Buffalo Billiards temporarily closed back in March when COVID-19 restrictions were ramping up, before deciding to shut down permanently.

“Buffalo Billiards has been a home away from home and a second family for many wonderful employees and regulars. We will miss you. Thank you for spending time with us,” the Facebook post said.

According to the business’ website, a historic building built in 1861 called the Missouri House later transformed into Buffalo Billiards. The bar has a “Wild West” theme, inspired by stories of cowboys coming to have a good time in what was said to be Austin’s first boarding house.