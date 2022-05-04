KYLE (Austin Business Journal) — For the first time, Elon Musk‘s tunneling startup, The Boring Company, has gotten the go-ahead to start working on a public-facing project in the Austin area.

The company — which quietly moved its headquarters to Pflugerville in the past couple of years, and recently announced $675 million in funding — on May 3 was approved by Kyle City Council for a $50,000 professional services agreement to begin engineering work for a potential pedestrian tunnel.

While it marks a significant milestone for the company, many approvals remain before Boring Co. can begin work on the tunnel, which would connect the Plum Creek subdivision to the $90 million, 39-acre second phase of the Kyle Crossing mixed-use development that is expected to bring destination dining and retail to the suburb south of Austin.

