AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — For more than a decade, thousands of acres along a wooded stretch of the Colorado River east of Austin have been eyed for a project that could bring thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue to Bastrop County — but thus far have remained untouched.

It’s here where a developer once announced plans to create a private airport and business campus. The site has since become a magnet for development rumors that have spread through this tight-knit community and beyond. Some have wondered whether they involve billionaire Elon Musk, who’s expanding his own business empire a few miles away.

Work on the project, now named Greenport Airport, has ramped up in recent months, Austin Business Journal has learned. Marketing material posted online sketch a plan for a 5,000-acre “World Trade Center Austin,” with a mixed-use industrial campus and technology park surrounding the private airport.

Read the full story at Austin Business Journal.