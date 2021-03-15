Baylor Scott & White lays off over 100 employees in Austin, Round Rock area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Baylor Scott & White has laid off more than 100 jobs in the Austin-Round Rock area and more than 70 in the Dallas area.

The health care provider said it announced the layoffs in January.

“To make an even greater investment in frontline care, we shared a plan in January to begin contracting a portion of services currently performed by five departments. These back-office functions, while important to our operations, can often be provided at a lower cost if we partner with best-in-class providers,” a statement to employees said.

Facility County Number of Layoffs City Baylor Scott & White Health – Elm St Dallas 46 Dallas Baylor Scott & White Health – Main St Dallas 25 Dallas Baylor Scott & White Health – Round Rock Williamson 83 Round Rock Baylor Scott & White Health – Austin Travis 62 Austin Data from Texas Workforce Commission sent on March 15

BS&W said workers were offered comparable employment options inside or outside the provider’s system. Two-thirds of workers affected were offered the chance to work for the new contracted service providers.

The other one-third of affected employees were offered training for additional skills used in other jobs at BS&W and assistance from Human Resources on other career options and resumes.

It also ensured no one will miss a paycheck during the transition.