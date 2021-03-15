Baylor Scott & White lays off over 100 employees in Austin, Round Rock area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Baylor Scott & White has laid off more than 100 jobs in the Austin-Round Rock area and more than 70 in the Dallas area.
The health care provider said it announced the layoffs in January.
“To make an even greater investment in frontline care, we shared a plan in January to begin contracting a portion of services currently performed by five departments. These back-office functions, while important to our operations, can often be provided at a lower cost if we partner with best-in-class providers,” a statement to employees said.
|Facility
|County
|Number of Layoffs
|City
|Baylor Scott & White Health – Elm St
|Dallas
|46
|Dallas
|Baylor Scott & White Health – Main St
|Dallas
|25
|Dallas
|Baylor Scott & White Health – Round Rock
|Williamson
|83
|Round Rock
|Baylor Scott & White Health – Austin
|Travis
|62
|Austin
BS&W said workers were offered comparable employment options inside or outside the provider’s system. Two-thirds of workers affected were offered the chance to work for the new contracted service providers.
The other one-third of affected employees were offered training for additional skills used in other jobs at BS&W and assistance from Human Resources on other career options and resumes.
It also ensured no one will miss a paycheck during the transition.