Baylor Scott & White announces over 1,200 layoffs are coming

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Baylor Scott and White says that it must continue to plan for continued unpredictability due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The healthcare system has confirmed it will lay-off more than 1,200 employees, though it won’t yet say how many jobs are being cut locally.

In March, the state halted elective and non-essential procedures, at the beginning of the pandemic. While Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order on April 22 loosening the restrictions, BS&W says it has still experienced a drastic drop in visits.

Other changes BS&W says it will make include temporary salary reductions for senior executives, modified physician compensation models and flexing/furloughing employees to accommodate changing volume of patients.

In a statement on Tuesday, BS&W said:

“While designed to better match our resources with evolving community needs, any decisions to part with our people are always very difficult. We are committed to supporting these team members’ transitions in every way possible.“

BS&W says it will protect the pay of all employees through June 7.