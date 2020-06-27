Bars and restaurants re-examine ability to serve to-go alcoholic beverages under Gov. Abbott’s new mandate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s last call for many bars around Texas after Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order on Friday.

Bars and restaurants around Texas are allowed to serve alcoholic beverages through pickup and delivery services — as long as it aligns with the current Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s guidelines.

At places like Kick Butt Coffee – spirits are on the menu too.

Most of their alcohol sales were driven by large music performances, but that’s all changed since COVID-19.

“We have a full bar, a full liquor bar and we always have had that, but that depends on a big punk show, that depends on 200 people being here drinking and an inch away. That’s not going to be possible for a while,” said Thomas Gohring, founder/owner of Kick Butt Coffee.

If Gohring — or another bar owner — wants to sell alcohol to-go, here are a few guidelines from TABC: