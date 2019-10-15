Bar and record store to replace The Hightower in east Austin

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The owners of the shuttered East Austin restaurant The Hightower are reportedly turning the space into a bar and record store.

The new concept at 1209 E. Seventh St. is called Troublemaker and is expected to open by early November, according to Eater Austin. Its name is derived from a 1976 Willie Nelson album, Eater reports.

Troublemaker will be a partnership between The Hightower co-owners — chef Chad Dolezal and general manager Victor Farnsworth — and the co-founders of Austin record store End of an Ear. The new store will sell records, host live music and even allow customers to play music from the shelves, according to Eater. The menu for Troublemaker will primarily revolve around variations of the California burrito, notable for its combination of french fries and carne asada.

