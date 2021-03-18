Austin, UTRGV partner to educate people on benefits of co-ops

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is partnering with a University of Texas system school in hopes to build more cooperatives citywide.

The city announced Thursday it will provide training, coaching and classes on how to start co-ops — both business and residential — through UT Rio Grande Valley. It’s an effort to address racial and economic inequality and housing affordability.

Co-ops are simply businesses and residences owned by an independent group of people who meet common needs through shared ownership and democratic control.

Austin already has several co-op businesses, and the city’s Chief Economic Recovery Officer Veronica Briseño said Austin can benefit from more education about how to develop co-ops in both the business and housing sectors.

“The Austin community is a welcoming environment for cooperatives, like Wheatsville, Black Star Co-op, ATX Taxi Co-op, or the UT bookstore,” she said. “We want to educate our residents and business owners of the benefits of co-ops and encourage the creation of more co-ops in Austin.”

The city plans to offer a series of six courses through UTRGV taught by co-op experts. The topics include:

Introduction to Worker-owned Cooperatives is for groups and individuals at the early stages of learning about or forming a worker-owned cooperative.

is for groups and individuals at the early stages of learning about or forming a worker-owned cooperative. Housing Cooperative Formation and Governance is designed to give participants the knowledge and tools they need to create cooperative housing.

is designed to give participants the knowledge and tools they need to create cooperative housing. Convert your Small Business to a Cooperative Format is appropriate for business owners as well as prospective employee-owners. Classes will detail the conversion process from the perspective of both owner-sellers and employee-buyers.

is appropriate for business owners as well as prospective employee-owners. Classes will detail the conversion process from the perspective of both owner-sellers and employee-buyers. Cooperative Governance will address key concepts in governance, and participants will have an opportunity to work through sample governance scenarios in small groups.

will address key concepts in governance, and participants will have an opportunity to work through sample governance scenarios in small groups. Finances and Accounting for Cooperatives provides an overview for groups and individuals forming or running cooperatives of the financial and accounting nuances specific to this business type.

provides an overview for groups and individuals forming or running cooperatives of the financial and accounting nuances specific to this business type. Worker Co-op Management is for groups at the early to intermediate stages of forming a worker-owned business to identify which structure makes sense for their cooperative project and guidance for how to turn their management plans into action.

“Co-ops can strengthen local neighborhoods by preserving jobs and providing affordable housing alternatives,” the city said. “Co-ops have management and financial nuances that are different from conventional business ownership structures. Knowing what steps to take in forming a co-op business or housing project can determine the degree of success for a new co-op.”

The first class, an introduction to co-op housing, is at 6 p.m., March 24. Go to the city’s Eventbrite page to register for the course, and if you want to sign up for more, go to the city’s small business division site.