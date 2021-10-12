Austin tech companies paying big bucks for software developers, study finds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is quickly becoming America’s next great tech city, and with the types of salaries some companies are paying, it’s no wonder why.

An analysis by Blind, an anonymous professional social network with more than 5 million users, showed nine job postings at tech companies with an Austin presence that are offering total compensation packages of $142,000 or more.

One of Blind’s users reported an entry-level software engineer job at Amazon posting offers a new graduate a base salary of $120,000 and $22,000 work of company stock. In addition to the salary and stock, the user reported Amazon would give a $60,000 signing bonus spread over two years ($37K in year one, $23K in year two) and a $7,000 relocation stipend to move to Austin.

A senior developer at VMware, a hybrid cloud platform business with offices in northwest Austin, can make nearly $181,000 once all salary and stock options are factored in.

PayPal and Apple are paying software engineers upward of $200,000, sometimes more depending on what level of offer they receive, with sign-on bonuses of at least $20,000.

Google, Stripe and Wayfair are other tech companies paying beaucoup bucks to developers. Blind says Google was willing to pay $273,000 for a role in their strategy and operations department on the cloud platform team at Austin’s downtown office with a base salary of $170,000. Stripe, a digital payment company, offered $116,000 worth of stock for a remote software engineer on top of a $155,000 base salary and a 10% bonus.

An associate director position at Wayfair has a similar base salary as many of the jobs at $170,000, but a 20% sign-on bonus and more than $120,000 work of stock set it apart from the rest in Blind’s analysis.