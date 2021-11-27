Austin shops banking on Small Business Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a day dedicated to spending money at local mom and pop shops. Small Business Saturday is this weekend and the City of Austin is hoping you’ll do your holiday shopping at local businesses.

“We encourage shoppers to visit Austin Business Districts throughout the year to make a big impact. By spending your dollars locally, you are investing back into your community,” Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, Acting Director for the Economic Development Department, said in a release.

Even though it was raining heavily during the start of Small Business Saturday in Austin, there were still a few people walking along South Congress.

“Tesoros is a big place for us for holiday shopping and we just got our coffee at Mañana so there’s a lot of small things small businesses that we really enjoy coming to and benefiting from,” a man told KXAN Saturday morning.

“Small business owners we could talk to, they knew where the stuff came from, they often would partner with different artisans around the world and that they were able to talk to us about some of the story of the product just made a big difference for us,” another shopper said.

Businesses are still trying to rebound after the pandemic forced many of them to lay off staff, close their doors for extended periods of time or shuffle to online and curbside shopping.

In 2020, local businesses told KXAN they saw an uptick in foot traffic during Small Business Saturday, but that they were still nowhere near breaking even because of the impacts of the pandemic on small business in particular.

Tis the season spend locally. Small Business Saturday is here! Stay safe and mask up while supporting #ATX small businesses. 🎁 #SmallBizSat pic.twitter.com/fu5KQEXpOf — Austin Economic Development (@AustinEconDev) November 27, 2021

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, more than half of Americans either work for or own a small business. The City of Austin noted that most small businesses report Small Business Saturday, and holiday shopping in general, will help them keep their doors open to 2022.