Austin restaurants ordered to pay back $170K after federal overtime investigation

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A small Austin restaurant chain failed to pay 17 employees for overtime work and will have to fork over a six-figure sum that includes back wages.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced Dec. 16 that investigations found B & G North LLC and Sir Sai Balaji LLC, operator of Biryani-N-Grill restaurants in north and south Austin, falsified documents to make it appear they paid appropriate overtime.

The companies will be required to pay $170,000 in back wages and liquidated damages, according to the announcement. The Fair Labors Standard Act (FLSA) requires covered nonexempt employees to receive overtime pay for hours worked over 40 per workweek at a rate no less than 150% their regular rate of pay.

