AUSTIN (KXAN) — Looking for a job in the hospitality industry?

Now is the time to apply as Austin hotels are gearing up for a busy fall.

“For our food and beverage we are looking for front-of-house and back-of-house staff,” said Allison Josefowitz, Hotel Ella general manager.

Hotel Ella is looking to hire about 20 people to fill a number of positions.

“I think the industry as a whole is very competitive right now, so there are a lot of different properties that are looking to fill positions,” said Josefowitz.

According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, the Austin area has about 1,200 openings for hotel jobs.

In a recent study the AHLA put out, they found more than 80% of hotels experience staffing shortages. Hoteliers are offering potential hires a host of incentives to fill vacancies.

Seventy-five percent of respondents are increasing wages, 64% are offering greater flexibility with hours, and 36% are expanding benefits – but 87% say they are still unable to fill open positions.

Chris Hanrahan, who heads up Hotel Ella’s food and beverage department, said he’s always looking for top talent to help, especially when fall rolls around.

“It is always trying to find the right people for the right spot and that can be a challenge sometimes, especially in a city as competitive as Austin,” said Hanrahan.

Dennis Reynolds with the University of Houston says the industry took a major hit during the pandemic.

“So many people were let go so they found other jobs and a lot of people found jobs where they didn’t have to work nights and weekends,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds says the industry is bouncing back, and at Houston, they are seeing enrollment in the Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership increase as more jobs are becoming available.

Hotel Ella says anyone looking for a job can contact them at jobs@hotelella.com