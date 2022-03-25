AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — To many, a $250,000 home in Austin seems like a relic, given the meteoric rise of home prices since the start of the pandemic. To others, the price point isn’t so far out of reach — all we need to do, they say, is change the way we think about homebuilding.

In January 2016, the median home price in the Austin metro was just under $255,000, according to data from the Austin Board of Realtors. It’s nearly doubled since then, reaching $499,995 in February.

Homes listed for less than $250,000 are extremely rare. In December, only 86 homes in the entire metro sold at that price point, according to data from ABOR. In January 2021, 375 homes sold for that price.

