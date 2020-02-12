Austin-based Rambler Sparkling Water expects record sales, more hiring in 2020

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Rambler Sparkling Water President Terry Fagan, a veteran of the beverage industry, projects the company will surpass $2 million in annual revenue this year.

The company, which operates legally as Riptide Waters LLC, differentiates itself by touting its “unique limestone filtration process” that purifies the water.

While not yet profitable, Fagan said in an email that Rambler is “currently on track with our growth plan” and that profitability “will come after our key investments are placed and strategically applied to the market.”

To read the full article, visit Austin Business Journal.