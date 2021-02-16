Austin-area restaurants face another financial hit as winter storms make operating even more dangerous

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The past year has been tough for a lot of businesses including restaurants.

The pandemic has changed the way many operate and caused some to shut down. At present, some restaurants are closed in response to the winter weather.

“It’s been awful,” Anna Tauzin, the chief revenue and innovation officer for the Texas Restaurant Association said. “The pandemic continues. The regulations continue. And then, of course, for the snowstorm to hit it’s just like a 1-2-3 punch.”

Tauzin said the association recently visited multiple restaurants around the state including some in Fredericksburg and Dripping Springs to get some perspective on the latest.

“You know wineries are especially a big draw at this time of year. And the restaurants that are nearby usually feel the positive impact and unfortunately, many of them were closed. They weren’t able to stay open. Their staff was not able to travel to open up the restaurants or the wineries and so all those numbers. All those dollars just didn’t come in the door.”

At present, Tauzin said they do not know what the exact economic impact could look like following the winter weather but they “know anecdotally that restaurants are just stunned, they’re just stunned.”

She said many were depending on Valentine’s Day to bring in some extra revenue and make up for the lack of outdoor dining this winter season.

“They really were counting on some sort of perk up at Valentine’s Day that would carry them through February, March, April until it really starts to warm up for outdoor dining again and it’s just not there,” she said.

Tauzin said restaurant closures have a ripple effect on our food industry.

“It’s important to remember that the restaurants are part of a larger ecosystem of foodservice and so it’s not just the restaurants that are impacted but if you think about the large distributors that get the food to the restaurants and the manufacturers who make the food that goes to the distributors that get to the restaurants – all of them are impacted too because orders aren’t coming in — delivery trucks aren’t able to get on the roads, it can be a week-long,” she said.

Not only are restaurants taking a hit financial through closures but Tauzin said due to power outages some are losing their inventory.

“With rolling power outages that’s a huge issue for restaurants because they have to make sure that their food stays safe and cold the way it supposed to. There’s just a lot of factors going into this and we’re all.”

On Facebook, south Austin’s Crema Bakery & Cafe posted about how the rolling power outages had affected the bakery saying in part, “we’ve lost most of our dairy, meat, produce and freezer inventory.”

The owners then decided they would salvage what they could and donate the remaining goods to the neighborhood including gallons of milk they set out in the snow to keep cool.